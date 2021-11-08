Remembering Michigan’s Sugar Loaf Ski Resort

Do you remember how much fun Sugar Loaf ski resort was over 20 years ago? Sugar Loaf has been closed to the public for 20 years now.

It is so desolate at Sugar Loaf ski resort that just last week, they brought in big equipment to start tearing down old buildings because of health and safety hazards.

Sugar Loaf ski resort shut down back in 2000 and has been best described as an outdoor ghost town.

Let me take you back to Sugar Loaf ski resort in the late '80s when I decided to venture out and go snow skiing for the very first time.

It was the first time I went snow skiing (and the last time I went snow skiing). Why? Because I didn't know anything about skiing whatsoever. So I decided to give it a try.

Sure, I had fun until I hurt myself on one of the big hills at Sugar Loaf. Up until that point, I was having a lot of fun.

I was dressed appropriately for the cold weather, had my skis properly attached to my ski boots and was ready for a day of winter skiing.

I started out on the bunny hill which was designed for beginners, such as myself. I loved the bunny hill. It was very slow going and just perfect for beginner snow skiers.

After a while, the bunny hill started to bore me. So I decided to try what was called an intermediate hill. This hill was somewhat long but fairly easy to master once you get the hang of it.

I went down the intermediate hill 10 times and took the ski lift back up to the top with no problem. And then I got bored with the intermediate hill. I wanted something that was faster and a little more challenging.

So I decided to take my chances on a tougher hill at Sugar Loaf resort called "Devils Elbow." You have to know with a name like that, you're asking for trouble, right?

That was my biggest mistake of the day. Remember that I'm a beginner and I decided to take my chances on a much faster more difficult hill. WHAT WAS I THINKING?

As I'm flying down Devils Elbow at full speed, I couldn't STOP!!!!! I had no idea how to STOP!! I tried snow plowing and couldn't STOP!

At this point, I was scared to death. What could I do? I decided to just fall down and I wiped out so badly that I sprained my neck and could barely move my head for two or three weeks.

Needless to say, I never went skiing again. But again, it was fun up until Devils Elbow did a number on me.

For more on Sugar Loaf ski resort being demolished, check out detroitnews.com.