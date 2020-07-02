Renewals For Drivers Licenses and Vehicle Registrations Extended

If your driver's license, state ID, CDL or vehicle registration has expired during the coronavirus pandemic, you've got more time before you have to go in the get it renewed.

According to WXYZ, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order extending the renewal date to September 30th. So any vehicle registration or ID that expired between March 1 and June 30th has some time.

Governor Whitmer said in a press release on WXYZ,

“I am pleased to continue to work with the Legislature to codify significant Executive Orders that help Michiganders cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. These bills will give Michigan residents peace of mind and reduce the amount of person to person interaction necessary when renewing licenses and registrations.”

Speaking of person to person interaction, if you need to go to the SOS office, because of the coronavirus, you'll need to schedule an appointment; which you can do online or you can call 888-SOS-MICH.

Although Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reminded WXYZ and residents that a lot of the things you go into the SOS office for, including vehicle registration renewals, can all be done online with EXPRESS SOS at Michigan.gov/SOS. If you need to renew your vehicle registration, you can also do it at one of the Self-Service Stations, although some locations have changed because of COVID-19, so maybe look up the location first HERE.