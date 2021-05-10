Harvard law professor and lawyer Alan Dershowitz asked to come on my show to discuss the attack against free speech and how it is different from the landmark cases he was involved with years ago.

Alan Dershowitz is one of the most celebrated lawyers in the world. He was the youngest full professor in Harvard Law School history, where he is now the Felix Frankfurter Professor of Law, Emeritus.

His new book is titled: Case Against the New Censorship: Protecting Free Speech from Big Tech, Progressives, and Universities

In that book and on my show he discussed how the "freedom of speech in America is facing the greatest threats since the Alien and Sedition acts of 1798, which unconstitutionally punished “false, scandalous or malicious writing” against the United States. Today’s threats are even greater than during McCarthyism."

He discussed how this is true for three important reasons:

First, today’s censorship comes, for the most part, from so-called progressives, who are far more influential and credible than the reactionaries who promoted and implemented McCarthyism.

Second, these new progressive censors base their opposition to untrammeled freedom of expression on policies supported by many Americans, especially centrist liberals: anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-homophobia, anti-hate

Third, the current regime of censorship is more dangerous because for the most part it is not prohibited by the First Amendment: it is promulgated and enforced by private parties who have their own First Amendment rights, rather than by government agents who are bound by the Constitution to “make no law … abridging the freedom of speech.”

Please listen to my interview with Alan to hear much more on this issue:

