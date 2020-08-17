Renk Podcast: Int With Vince Ellison author of The Iron Triangle Inside the Liberal Democrat Plan to Use Race to Divide Christians and America

I interviewed Vince Everett Ellison author of The Iron Triangle: Inside the Liberal Democrat Plan to Use Race to Divide Christians and America in their Quest for Power and How We Can Defeat Them.

He states to save America and the world, Conservatives must first answer this one very important question: Why do the vast majority of Christian African Americans vote for the Atheist/Anti-Christian, Liberal Democrat Party?

This book answers that question. Why is this important? The answering of this question and the implementation of the suggested remedies will greatly improve America's chances of ushering in an enlightened era of freedom and prosperity, while critically damaging its primary source of evil: The Democrat Party. This evil party could not survive without 90% of the Christian African American vote.

Vince was born on a cotton plantation in Haywood County in West Tennessee to parents who, at the time, were sharecroppers. Through hard work and faith in Jesus Christ, his father prospered in the insurance industry, pulling himself and his seven siblings out of poverty and into the middle class. The Ellison Family gospel singing group was formed when Vince was in grade school. The group continued performing through his college years with broad exposure in the Black Church and gospel music community. Through his experiences in gospel music, Vince gained intimate knowledge of the inner workings and failings of many of the Black Ministers in the Black Church.

Vince studied academically at Memphis State University; however, he received a real-world education while working as a correctional officer at a maximum-security prison in South Carolina. Vince later worked in the non-profit arena with many African American civic organizations. He experienced the underworld of politics in 2000 after becoming the Republican nominee in the 6th Congressional District of South Carolina.

