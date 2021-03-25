Renk Podcast Interview Attorney David Kallman High School Wrestler Not Allowed to Wrestle

David A. Kallman has over 30 years of litigation experience with over 300 trials. His experience includes constitutional law, administrative law, church-state relations, homeschooling and education law, etc.

David is also the Senior Legal Counsel for the Great Lakes Justice Center. David recently contacted me to discuss one of his newest clients. That client is a young man named Tyler Janssen from Coopersville Michigan. Tyler is one of the top wrestlers in Michigan in his weight class and he wanted the opportunity to compete in the wrestling districts but was denied.

Why was he denied? Listen to my interview with his attorney David Kallman from the Great Lakes Justice Center.

