Renk Podcast Interview David Kallman From The Great Lakes Justice Center: Election Fraud

David A. Kallman has over 30 years of litigation experience with over 300 trials. His experience includes constitutional law, administrative law, church-state relations, homeschooling and education law, etc.

David is also the Senior Legal Counsel for the Great Lakes Justice Center.

I asked David to come on the show to discuss the Great Lakes Justice Center's lawsuit against the State of Michigan.

From a press release and the lawsuit:

The Great Lakes Justice Center (GLJC) filed an action in Wayne County Circuit Court alleging massive fraud in the election vote-counting procedures. The suit states Wayne County election officials allowed illegal, unlawful, and fraudulent processing of votes cast in last Tuesday’s election. Numerous witnesses have filed sworn affidavits under oath attesting to the fraudulent activities they observed directly. These acts disenfranchised lawful voters and potentially changed the outcome of the election. The various acts of fraud are itemized in the Complaint.

The suit alleges the following:

1. Violation of Plaintiffs’ Constitutional right to Election Accuracy and Integrity.

2. Violation of Plaintiffs’ Quo Warranto right to a fraud-free Election.

3. Violation of Plaintiffs’ Constitutional Equal Protection Rights.

4. Violation of Statutory Election Laws.

Plaintiffs’ Complaint alleges many illegal and fraudulent actions by Defendants. For example:

Ballots were counted even though the voter’s name did not appear in the official voter rolls.

Election workers were ordered to not verify voters’ signatures on absentee ballots, to backdate absentee ballots, and to process such ballots regardless of their validity.

Election workers processed ballots that appeared after the election deadline and falsely reported that those ballots had been received prior to November 3, 2020 deadline.

Defendants used false information to process ballots, such as using incorrect or false birthdays. Many times, the election workers inserted new names into the QVF and recorded these new voters as having a birthdate of 1/1/1900.

Defendants coached voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat party. Election workers would go to the voting booths with voters to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote.

Unsecured ballots arrived at the TCF Center loading garage, not in sealed ballot boxes, without any chain of custody, and without envelopes.

Defendants refused to record challenges to their processes and removed challengers from the site if they politely voiced a challenge.

David A. Kallman, Senior Counsel with the GLJC, stated,

“This type of widespread fraud in the counting and processing of voter ballots cannot be allowed to stand. Michigan citizens are entitled to know that their elections are conducted in a fair and legal manner and that every legal vote is properly counted. Such rampant fraud cannot be undone. We ask the Court to enjoin the certification of this fraudulent election, void the election, and order a new vote in Wayne County.”

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Please enjoy my interview with David:

