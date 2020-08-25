Renk Podcast: Interview Fred Wszolek With Unlock Michigan Petition Campaign

I interviewed Fred Wszolek, spokesman for Unlock Michigan a group that is attempting to collect 340,000 signatures from registered Michigan voters to repeal Michigan's Emergency Powers of Governor Act, 1945. Last week Governor Whitmer spoke about this group at a press conference and attempted to tarnish their reputation and actually lied about what they are doing. That told me she is worried about this success of this group.

Who is Unlock Michigan? They are

"a coalition of concerned Michiganders who believe that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s crushing lockdown of life and business across Michigan is a dangerous threat to our livelihoods and constitutional liberties. We believe it is time for the people of Michigan to take back the power and remove the outdated law.

Under that law, the Governor has the same emergency powers as they do under the 1945 law for the first 28 days and would need to get approval from the House and Senate to extend those powers. The repeal of the 1945 law would not limit future governors' abilities to respond to a crisis because the Emergency Management Act of 1976 law is still in place.

How many signatures do they have?

How many signatures do they need?

How long do they have to collect the signatures?

What happens if they do collect enough legal signatures?

All those questions and more are answered in my interview below, please enjoy:

