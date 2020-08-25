Renk Podcast: Interview Fred Wszolek With Unlock Michigan Petition Campaign
I interviewed Fred Wszolek, spokesman for Unlock Michigan a group that is attempting to collect 340,000 signatures from registered Michigan voters to repeal Michigan's Emergency Powers of Governor Act, 1945. Last week Governor Whitmer spoke about this group at a press conference and attempted to tarnish their reputation and actually lied about what they are doing. That told me she is worried about this success of this group.
Who is Unlock Michigan? They are
"a coalition of concerned Michiganders who believe that Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s crushing lockdown of life and business across Michigan is a dangerous threat to our livelihoods and constitutional liberties. We believe it is time for the people of Michigan to take back the power and remove the outdated law.
