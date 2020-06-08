Last Friday I spoke on-air with Dr. Herbert Harris about his book titled "Solving The Race Issue In America".

Dr. Herbert Harris is a retired attorney and author of authored numerous books. Dr. Harris background includes:

Graduate of Columbia University in New York City.

A retired attorney who experienced the Civil Rights era of the 1950's and 1960's.

Attended the 1963 March on Washington, observed and heard Dr. King's "I have a dream" speech at the Lincoln Monument.

Harris has been a keen observer, recorder, interviewer and participant at pivotal moments of the racial evolution of America.

Dr. Harris states the purpose of “Solving the Race Issue In America” is to put forth a brief, historical, spiritual, and psychological treatment of Racism in America - its causes, evolution, and possibilities for the future. Once we understand why we are where we are as a nation, then we are better equipped to determine what must be done to make America the “one Nation under God” described in Dr. King’s dream and in the Pledge of Allegiance.

I hope you enjoy our conversation:

