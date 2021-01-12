Renk Podcast: Interview With Jonathan Jakubowski Bellwhether Blues A Conservative Awakening of the Millennial Soul

This morning I interviewed an author by the name of Jonathan Jakubowski. Johnathan wrote the book titled Bellwether Blues: A Conservative Awakening of the Millennial Soul.

A little about Jonathan, he wants you to know that he is a Christian, husband, father, author and millennial. He has a Master’s Degree in Public Policy from Georgetown University. He lives in Ohio with his wife and four kids where he serves as Executive Committee Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party and sits on the Wood County Board of Elections.

Ohio-based conservative political strategist Jonathan Jakubowski informed me that he spent hundreds of hours researching the habits of millennials and their voting habits for his award-winning new book “Bellwether Blues-A Conservative Awakening Of The Millennial Soul”.

Jonathan and I spoke about life in America in an era of increasing political turmoil where tensions are heightened and conflict is the new normal. Millennials were born in the 1980s to the middle 1990s making them between the ages of 26 – 40. He expressed that their experiences have driven them toward disillusionment and frustration with the political norm.

It was a very interesting interview discussing how millennials look at politics today, I think you will be very surprised:

