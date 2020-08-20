I interviewed Michigan Court Appeals Judge Brock Swartzle. Brock is running to fill one of two open seats on Michigan’s Supreme Court this fall. He came on air to discuss his thoughts and philosophy about the law and how he sees a judges roll.

Judge Brock A. Swartzle was appointed to the Court in 2017. Prior to joining the bench, Judge Swartzle was Chief of Staff for the Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives, as well as General Counsel for the House, where he worked on numerous legal and policy issues, including the Detroit bankruptcy settlement package. Judge Swartzle was previously a litigation partner with Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn LLP, where he practiced in antitrust, healthcare fraud, white-collar crime, securities, and other areas. Judge Swartzle had extensive experience in federal court

Please listen to my interview with Judge Swartzle:

Segment 1 of 2

Segment 2 of 2

