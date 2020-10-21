Renk Podcast: Interview With State Rep. Matt Hall Committee Hearing Dr. Khaldun’s Testimony

I interviewed State Representative Matt Hall R-Marshall from the 63rd District and Chair of Michigans Bipartisan Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic today.

We discussed his committee hearing last Monday, October 19th. On the agenda was testimony from Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Did she back up Governor Whitmer's claim that she follows the science when making her decisions which then created her Executive Orders as Whitmer has been telling us since last February?

WDIV reported that Whitmer stated, "she hopes Michigan residents will continue to follow the science by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands frequently".

Ok Governor Whitmer, have you followed the science? What did State Rep. Matt Hall Chair of the Committee think of Dr. Khaldun's testimony:

You can listen directly to Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Khaldun testimony by clicking on the following link:

Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic hearing Monday, October 19, 2020

To hear more from Renk please listen to:

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595