Did you just get back from vacation and you're already focused on trying to figure out where your next one will be? If you're looking to unwind with some friends or family, how about spending sometime on the water inside a treehouse?

Get our free mobile app

Enchanted Lake Michigan Treehouse

If you're all about great sites, this enchanted treehouse is the place to stay. It has a ton of windows and each one has a different view of Lake Michigan because it sits on a sand dune that overlooks the water.

If you grab 10 of your closest friends or family members, you could each rent the treehouse for roughly $30 a night. The house is $268, but that rate is based off of five guests total. It's an extra $10 a night per additional guest. So, if you grabbed an extra five people, the total would come to $318, which would come to $31.80 a person. Not bad, huh?

The rental features three bedrooms with eight beds and two and a half bathrooms. It's located about fifteen minutes from Grand Haven and twenty minutes from Holland.

Randy Skalski via Vrbo.com

Visitor Reviews

The treehouse has great reviews and has 4.7 stars. The only downside some vacationers mentioned was the amount of stairs the house has. Here's what one of it's renters had to say;

We definitely enjoyed our stay and didn't want to leave. The home is interesting and has awesome views from every window. Tons of stairs, but it is all worth it for the location and views. I would definitely recommend this home for anyone that is interested in exploring the Grand Haven and Holland areas.

For more information on booking, click here. Don't forget to scroll for more pictures!

Rent Michigan's Very Own Enchanted Treehouse You and 10 friends could rent this treehouse for roughly $30 a night!

Rent Your Own Private Island in Michigan Grab ten of your closest friends or family members and stay at this private island for less than $100 a night!