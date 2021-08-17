You and 10 Friends Can Rent This Michigan Private Island For Less Than $100 a Night
Do you have a big milestone birthday coming up? Or maybe you're in charge of someone's bachelor/bachelorette party. Whatever it is, if it involves a handful of people, we've got the best vacation spot for you.
Log Cabin on Zeron's Island
Zeron's Island is a private Michigan Island. If you're interested in staying at this beautiful cabin, it costs $949 a night. So, if you grabbed 10 of your closest friends and family members, you could each spend roughly $95 a night.
You'll have the option to rent one of their four pontoon boats to get too and from the island. If you're looking to spend more time on the water, they have kayaks, canoes and paddle boards available too.
The fun doesn't stop there, they have an amazing outdoor area with a kitchen, grill, tiki bar, and a spacious yard to play lawn games like cornhole or ladder toss. Michigan weather doesn't always want to cooperate, so if it's a gloomy day, they have plenty of board games or ping pong indoors.
One of the neat things about this Airbnb is that it runs off of 32 solar panels. It also has flat screen HD TV's and Wi-Fi.
This adorable private island cabin is so great, it has 4.78 stars. Here's what one of its guests had to say;
We had a gather of a dozen friends for a long, weekend. This island is a perfect getaway to get people together. The property is large and well maintained with plenty of activities to stay occupied. I was sad when we had to leave, and I hope to rent it again in the future. Pure Michigan!
Keep scrolling for more pictures on your next big vacation! For booking details, click here.