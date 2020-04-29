Rep. Amash To Audition For MSNBC Gig After Next Election; Launches Exploratory Committee for President

Independent Congressman from Michigan’s 3rd congressional district including all or parts of Barry County, Calhoun County, Ionia County, Kent County and Montcalm County tweeted late last night that he has launched an exploratory committee to seek the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination.

In his tweet, which I find is an interesting way to announce you launched a committee to explore if you should run for President he stated:

Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational’s nomination for president of the United States. Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people.

He followed that tweet up with:

We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president.

The Libertarian Party replied via tweet:

After nearly 50 years of working against expanding debt, deficits, violations of liberties, new wars abroad, and barriers to prosperity across our country, every victory matters. Welcome home Congressman @justinamash - and thank you for helping us make history.

It appears Rep. Amash has realized that he will not be able to hold on to his congressional seat this upcoming election and is attempting to garner as much media attention as he can before the TV cameras and lights are turned off and go away forever.

Or could this be his way of beefing up his resume in order to get his next job at MSNBC or CNN? At least the TV cameras and lights will not be turned off of him forever.

As Jackson Browne sang in his great song “The Load Out – Stay”:

Now the seats are all empty

Let the roadies take the stage

Pack it up and tear it down

They're the first to come and last to leave

Tonight the people were so fine

They waited there in line

And when they got up on their feet they made the show

And that was sweet ...

But I can hear the sound

Of slamming doors and folding chairs

And that's a sound they'll never know

Justin Amash would like to “stay just a little bit longer”.

Do you think he has a chance at being our next President or paid contributor at MSNBC or CNN?

