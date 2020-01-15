State Rep. Matt Hall today was on hand in Washington, D.C., as President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed the Phase One trade agreement between the two countries.

Hall, of Marshall, said he was honored to be present for the historic event.

“For years, China has taken advantage of the United States with unfair trade barriers and practices that cost American jobs,” Hall said. “I am grateful President Trump has remained tough with China and negotiated an agreement that puts America first by rebalancing trade with China.

“This trade agreement is going to have a significant impact – especially on Michigan’s automotive and agricultural industries, two of our biggest jobs providers,” Hall continued. “The deal will offer more certainty and stability to Michigan farmers and help manufacturers who rely on Chinese purchases and exports.”

Hall said the enforceable agreement will support a dramatic expansion of agricultural exports, generating more rural economic activity and promoting job growth. Additionally, the agreement requires structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime in the areas of intellectual property, technology transfer and financial services – with special protections to prevent currency manipulation.

More information on the agreement is available here.