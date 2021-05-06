Report: Lions Give Frank Ragnow 4-Year Extension

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the Detroit Lions have agreed to a four-year contract extension with Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow (pictured).

Ragnow was drafted out of Arkansas in the first round of the 2018 draft by the Lions. He was voted to the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2020. He was also voted second All-Pro.

Get our free mobile app

Last week, the Lions exercised their fifth-year team option on Ragnow. That kept him under contract through the 2022 season. With Thursday's report of an extension, Ragnow would be under contract through the 2026 season. Terms of the extension have not been disclosed.

The Lions have invested in their offensive line in recent years. They have drafted Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, the aforementioned Ragnow, Tyrell Crosby, Logan Stenberg, and last year's big free-agent signing, Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Ragnow, who turns 25 on May 17th, has started 45 of the 48 regular-season games that the Lions have played in the three years he's been in the Honolulu Blue and Silver.