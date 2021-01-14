Report: Lions Hire Holmes As New GM

According to multiple media outlets, the Detroit Lions have hired Los Angeles Rams Director of College Scouting Brad Holmes as the team's new general manager.

Holmes replaces the fired Bob Quinn, who along with head coach Matt Patricia was let go after the team's blowout loss to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day.

Holmes, who is 41 years old, will reportedly get a five-year deal to run the Lions football operations. He has been with the Rams for 18 years before coming to Detroit. He has never been a GM before but has been widely praised for his work in helping bring players like Aaron Donald and Jared Goff to the Rams.

Holmes' first order of business will be to hire a head coach for a franchise that has won one playoff game since the Lions won the NFL title in 1957. Darrell Bevell finished the 2020 season as head coach on an interim basis. Bevell is one of nearly ten candidates who have reportedly been interviewed for the vacant job.

