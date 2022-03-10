Report: Lions To Release DE Trey Flowers

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press is reporting on Thursday that the Detroit Lions have informed veteran defensive end Trey Flowers (pictured above) that they will release him at the start of the new league year next week with two years remaining on his contract.

The move would save the Lions around $10.5 million on the 2022 salary cap, according to spotrac.com.

Flowers was signed as a free agent just before the 2019 season. He inked a five-year deal worth $90 million, but never provided the consistent pass rush that the team was looking for.

Trey came to the team from the New England Patriots, the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2015 out of he University of Arkansas.

The Lions are currently about $25 million under the 2022 salary cap. The team is expected to be active in free agency and in the upcoming NFL Draft to improve their defense, especially the pass rush.

Other possibilities of players getting cut this offseason are: Offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, running back Jamaal Williams, and defensive back Will Harris.

If/when Flowers is cut, the team will have around $20 million in dead cap money on their books. Detroit had over $60 million in dead cap money at the end of the 2021 season. That's guaranteed money being paid to players who are no longer on the roster. They ended the year just over $1 million under the 2021 cap.

Detroit has the 2nd and 32nd overall picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. They also have pick #34 (the second pick in the 2nd round).