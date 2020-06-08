Report: MLB Latest Proposal – 76 Games

ESPN's Karl Ravech is reporting that the latest proposal from Major League Baseball owners to the MLB Players Association is for 76 regular season games that would call for 75% prorated salaries and and end to the season on Halloween night.

Baseball's owners and players have been at odds as to how to restart the 2020 season after the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down in Mid-March. Baseball's current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires after the 2021 season.

A potentially altered playoff format is still to be determined. There's been talk of an expansion to the playoffs for this season only.