Report: MLB Looking At 3-Division Format For 2020

USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting that Major League Baseball is considering a radical three-division format for the 2020 season only, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The proposed format would have three 10-team divisions that are geographically oriented, regardless of league. In fact, just for this season, the American and National Leagues would be abandoned (not unprecedented in sports, in 1982 the NFL got rid of their division format because of the players strike that season).

The season would start in June and would go around 100 games, with an expanded playoff format. It's possible, if this format is passed, that you could see playoff games as well as the World Series, at neutral sites.

Regular season games would be played in MLB stadiums, and not played exclusively in Arizona (or any other state) like has been talked about before. MLB owners would have to pass the plan before it would go into effect.