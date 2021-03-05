Report: Pistons Agree To Buyout With Griffin

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract buyout with former All-Star forward Blake Griffin (pictured).

Griffin is owed the remainder of nearly $37 million this season. And he was widely expected to be owed the $39 million player option for next season (the final year of his deal)that Griffin is/was expected to exercise.

Terms of the buyout have not been disclosed yet. The Pistons are 10-26 this season (exactly halfway through this shortened season). And the team has been concentrating on playing their young players as part of a long rebuild. They play the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday after the NBA's All-Star Break.

Blake is now an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any NBA team.