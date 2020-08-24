Report: U-M Coach Howard Up For NBA Jobs?

ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting on Monday morning that second-year Michigan head coach Juwan Howard (pictured above) will be a candidate for vacant NBA head coaching jobs this offseason.

Wojnarowski's tweet:

Howard was an assistant coach with the Miami Heat after his playing career concluded in 2013. He took over for John Beilein in Ann Arbor a year ago. The Wolverines were 19-12 (10-10 in Big Ten play) in the 2019-20 season, and would've likely made the NCAA Tournament had it not been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.