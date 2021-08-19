3rd District Congressman Peter Meijer took a break to get better acquainted with Battle Creek, and specifically the city’s all-important ties to the US Military. Congressman Meijer visited Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services headquarters in Battle Creek on Tuesday to get a close look at the operation and learn more about the agency’s mission. The Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center is one of the top employers in the area employing about 1,630 people.

“It was great to visit Battle Creek to learn more about what the agency does firsthand to not only support Michigan but also the warfighter around the globe,” Meijer said. “It was an excellent opportunity to see the hands-on approach our deployed civilians and military take on the ground.”

Before sitting down with the leadership team, DLA Disposition Services Director Mike Cannon escorted Meijer on a tour of the building, providing background on the building history from Dr. John Harvey Kellogg’s intent for the sanitarium, its transition to the Percy Jones Army Hospital after World War II to present day.

Meijer then received an in-depth briefing explaining the DLA mission and an overview of DLA services provided in Michigan.

“I wanted to make sure that you received an overview of the mission set for DLA in Battle Creek, how we support DOD, and the state of Michigan including your district,” Cannon said.

Topics discussed included cataloging and standardization, information operations, installation management support, special programs such as Computers for Learning and Humanitarian Assistance Program, COVID-19 response support, and expeditionary capabilities.

DLA Disposition Services Deputy of Operations Nate Barnes briefly discussed some of this year’s special program acquisitions highlighting the $2.5 million in original acquisition value in support of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts. Additionally, over the past year and a half, COVID-19 response has been tracked closely and DLA Disposition Services was able to reutilize, transfer and donate over 9,000 orders with an original acquisition value of $60 million.

DLA Disposition Services’ Computers for Learning program has supported 131 schools in Michigan and provided 136 systems (computers, tablets, laptops, etc.) with an original acquisition value of $141,000.

After receiving a mission overview, Meijer traveled to the Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, where he received a tour of an expeditionary site set and an equipment demonstration.

An ESS is a self-sufficient mobile disposition site that can be rapidly deployed around the world and operational within 96 hours. DLA Disposition Services has ESS strategically placed throughout the world to aid and support the warfighter at a moment’s notice.

Standardized sets include generators, material handling equipment, tools and supplies, manpower, and more. Once fully functional, an ESS can support the whole DLA mission by receiving, storing, and demilitarizing property.

Meijer finished his Battle Creek visit meeting with the 110th Wing Commander Col. Shawn Holtz.

