Restaurant Shooting Suspect Formally Charged Wednesday

A 17-year-old Battle Creek man was formally arraigned on charges from an incident last week outside of a restaurant.

Alex West received charges in a virtual arraignment in Calhoun County Court on Wednesday, December 2nd, on counts of Assault with Intent to Murder and Felony Firearm in the shooting of a 21-year-old man outside of Steak ‘n Shake on Friday, November 27th. West was arrested Monday, November 30th, in Lansing at his mother’s home.

Battle Creek Police investigators believe the two men were inside of a vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot when an argument occurred around 9:30 p.m. Investigators believe that West, who was sitting in the front of the car, had exited and went into the back of the car where the victim was sitting.

According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, the victim was taken by private vehicle to Bronson Battle Creek and has since been transferred to Bronson Kalamazoo where he continues to recover. The victim called authorities en route to the hospital.

West is being held on $100,000 bond. He was also ordered to not contact the victim in the case and will be on a tether if released. A preliminary exam was scheduled for Tuesday, January 26th.