If you're looking for adventure in Southwest Michigan, how about Stevensville? It's a little town that's just five minutes from St. Joseph off of the Lake Michigan shoreline.

You don't have to worry about finding a place to stay because I found you a cute little cottage that's made from a retired rollercoaster. How cool is that?

Stevensville Airbnb Made From a Retired Rollercoaster

I hope you like history because this house is made from a piece of it. The wood is from the historic Silver Beach roller coaster. The Silver Beach Amusement Park closed temporarily due to an increase in violent crimes around the city the summer of 1970. They tried to reopen but struggled and unfortunately, closed permanently in 1971.

There's your history lesson for the day, lets talk about your stay.

Don't forget to bring some bug spray because not only have the mosquitos been a pain this year but in order to get to this tucked away house, you'll have to walk down a wooded path.

If you're a fan of natural lighting, you're going to love this quaint little house because it has a ton of windows. It also has two different living rooms to lounge around in and two bedrooms that feature queen sized beds.

The house is in the perfect location too, it's about fifteen minutes from downtown St. Joseph and a mile from the beach at Grand Mere Park.

This cottage is so great, it has a 4.85 star review! Here's what one of it's guests had to say;

Such a neat property nestled into wooded surroundings! Great layout, comfortable furniture, and all essentials provided. Hosts were quick to respond when we requested an additional night stay - which worked out perfectly for our travels. Would definitely stay again!

