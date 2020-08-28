Richland Township Receives Federal Fire Grant

A federal grant was given to an area fire department to improve their equipment and receive training to use it.

The offices of Michigan U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced Thursday, August 27th that the Richland Township Fire Department will receive just short of $280,000 in federal funding to purchase new equipment and provide training.

The grant comes from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program under the Department of Homeland Security.

Senator Peters, a Ranking Member of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, stated in the office's release -

Now more than ever, fire departments in Michigan need the resources to do their jobs safely and effectively. I am pleased to announce this grant, which will help ensure that the Richland Township Fire Department can continue carrying out its mission through this unprecedented public health crisis.

Senator Stabenow added -

Our firefighters in Richland Township put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities. These new resources will provide critical training and give our first responders the equipment they need to better serve the public and do their jobs safely and effectively.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant is a competitive nationwide grant for eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Service organizations. Those organizations that file for assistance could receive a grant to help first responders purchase the equipment and obtain proper training to handle fire-related hazards.