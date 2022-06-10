It's strange that I remember exactly where I was when I found out about the passing of Richland's Collin Rose. Living on the east side in Rochester Hills, this was a massive story, little did I know how much of an impact it was having on the Richland/Kalamazoo community. Fast forward a year later and I end up becoming co-workers with Collin's mother, unbeknownst to me. It really came full circle visiting their home and seeing all of his things, and even being gifted one his old televisions.

The Rose family is an incredible group of people, and every year Richland remembers Collin with the 5k/10k Rose Run. He began his career with the Richland Village Police in 2006 after he graduated from Gull Lake High School. In 2011, Collin joined the Wayne State University Police Department as a K-9 officer, where he stayed until his untimely passing. The run's website remembers him and passes along important info for the run:

On November 23, 2016, Sgt. Collin Rose was killed in the line of duty. He gave the ultimate sacrifice to his community, and his family, friends and the entire city will remember him as a hero. He will forever live in our hearts.

We know Collin would be proud of the work we do. He was an avid supporter of causes involving fallen officers – he even proposed to his fiancée at a Police Unity Tour.

Registration for the run through July 2 is $25 and there will be no walk up registrations this year. All the details of the event can be viewed here.