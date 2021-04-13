Former Judas Priest Singer Ripper Owens to Rock Battle Creek

Tim "Ripper" Owens, the one-time Judas Priest frontman will be live in concert at the Music Factory in Battle Creek as live in-person concerts resume.

Tim "Ripper" Owens had a fairy tale career until he didn't. If you've seen the 2001 Mark Wahlberg/Jennifer Aniston film Rock Star, you basically know the story. Owens was a regular guy with a regular day job, who spent his weekends playing in a band and hoping to make it big. The Akron, Ohio thrash metal band Brainicide broke up after three demos. His next project, Winter's Bane, made it as far as recording an album but it was his Judas Priest tribute band British Steel that got him noticed.

Ripper was singled out and chosen by his heroes and asked to replace his idol, Rob Halford, after the singer left Judas Priest in 1996. Kalamazoo fans may remember seeing Ripper, Glenn Tipton, K.K. Downing, Ian Hill, and Scott Travis play the Priest classics at Kalamazoo State Theatre. Owens recorded two albums before Halford reclaimed the microphone, bringing his iconic Harley and whip back to the stage in his rightful place as the face of Judas Priest. Fans loved it, Ripper was understandably crushed.

Dedicated rockers don't quit, and neither did Owens. He has been active in a number of bands since then, including Dio Disciples. Ripper and Oni Logan of Lynch Mob were live vocalists that toured with the Dio hologram show in 2019, a memorable show that stopped at 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids. More recently, he has been reunited with fellow Judas Priest alumnus K.K. Downing in his version of Judas Priest. Whatever he plays on stage, there's no doubt Ripper will rock at the Music Factory.

Tim "Ripper" Owens

The Music Factory | Battle Creek

Saturday, April 24 | Doors @7 pm

Tickets: $15- $250

Yes, this is an in-person live event. We haven't seen many of these yet, so here are a few things to keep in mind. This is a limited capacity event. Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged. General admission tickets are $15, but for $250 you can get a VIP booth that seats four.