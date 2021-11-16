Cute Pup Alert! Meet The Incredible Rippley of Battle Creek

No tall tales just long legs and a puppy searching for his forever home.

Meet The Incredible Rippley. He is 11 months old and still growing. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say this boy has long legs and no idea that he weighs in at 65 pounds of pure puppy love.

Rippley is a goof and any mischief is completely innocent in nature. What puppy doesn't want to put your hand, the leash, and coat sleeve in their mouth? Rippley is described as a 'Blonde Gumby' that has no idea what personal space is.

This happy lug needs a family that will give him plenty of exercise so he can be his best self. HSSCM staff also recommend training him on one thing at a time and in increments as well as being consistent.

Because this big lug has no idea of his size and likes to jump when excited, he is recommended for a home with children over 10 years of age. Rippley may do well with another dog pending a meet and greet after an approved application. He is not a good fit for apartments.

Rippley will need a fenced-in yard. One thing is for sure, in the right home, he will be a great companion.

Would you like to make Rippley a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

