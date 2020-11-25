Rite Aid Will Continue to Provide COVID-19 Testing at No Charge.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Good news for those in need of a COVID-19 test. Rite Aid will continue to offer free testing for those that are 13 and over, regardless of whether you're symptomatic or asymptomatic.

If you're thinking that you need to get tested right away, you'll want to pre-register at www.riteaid.com. You'll need to do it today though because you won't be able to get one on Thanksgiving or on Friday. However, free testing will resume on Saturday, November 28.

According to WNEM, tests are normally available Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer of Rite Aid:

We're proud to continue serving as an essential part of the pandemic response in the neighborhoods we serve. Continuing to make testing available - and now, to a broader age range - is an important next step in continuing to fight COVID-19.

I go into Rite Aid all the time and didn't realize they were doing this. Every time I walk into the store, they tell me about their free flu shots but haven't said squat about free COVID testing. It's good to know because more and more people that I know are testing positive. I kind of feel it's only a matter of time before I get that crap. Come on vaccine!