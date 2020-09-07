HAUNTED MICHIGAN: Riverside Cemetery’s “Lady In White”

The Riverside Cemetery in Albion is an historic cemetery with TWO historic markers to it's credit. The graves in this cemetery date back to when Michigan first became a state: 1837. There are numerous plots that hold the remains of people from other countries: Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Poland and Russia.

One buried soul of note is State Senator Warren G. Hooper, who was murdered in 1945, just three days before he was supposed to testify in front of a grand jury regarding the Michigan Legislature's involvement in corruption and graft. He was shot execution style - three times in the head - and the deed was widely believed to be carried out by members of The Purple Gang...even though the crime was never solved.

But the one thing that draws visitors, curiosity seekers, ghost hunters and paranormal investigators is the graveyard's resident ghost...that of a lady wearing a flowing white dress who wanders aimlessly among the tombstones. What does she search for? Or is she just restless? Is there a connection between her and the murdered senator?

Another tale - that I've heard before - concerns a chair that's made of concrete but fashioned to look like it's been made of wood, just like the bridges at McCourtie Park near Somerset. The legend says that anyone who sits in it will die within a year. I don't know if the chair is still there or not...why don't you go see for yourself?

While you're at it, see if you can catch a glimpse of Riverside's mysterious female spectre as well...the graveyard is located at 1301 S. Superior Street, Albion.

ALWAYS TREAT CEMETERIES AND OTHER RUMORED “HAUNTED” PLACES WITH RESPECT. GET PERMISSION TO ENTER LOCKED AREAS TO PROTECT YOURSELF.

RIVERSIDE 1

RIVERSIDE 2

RIVERSIDE 3