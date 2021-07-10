Roadwork Into The Fall

A new construction project near downtown Battle Creek will keep Wentworth Avenue closed for the rest of summer and into the fall. According to a release from the City of Battle Creek on Friday, the reconstruction project will close off Wentworth Avenue to through traffic from Circle Drive to Foster Avenue. Work on the project is set to begin on Monday, July 12th. Along with detours, some bus station changes will be in place as well.

Beginning on Monday, city workers will begin working on water main and sanitary sewer replacements, road resurfacing, curbs and driveways. The street will be closed to through traffic the entire time, including emergency vehicles. Residents living on Wentworth will still be able to access their homes as normal, but can expect delays. The project isn’t expected to be complete until November and work hours will be from 7 AM to 7 PM.

A Battle Creek Transit bus stop, which was already temporary, will have to be moved in anticipation of the project. The stop at Wentworth and Beckman was in place because of the repaving project on Columbia Avenue.

The 2W Columbia/Territorial temporary bus stops now are:

Outbound – LaVista Blvd near Lakeview Ave; Lakeview Ave behind Speedway; Beckman at Surby; LaVista at Circle Drive; on 24 th before Iroquois; Iroquois and 28 th ; Iroquois and 31 st ; 31 st Street before Columbia

before Iroquois; Iroquois and 28 ; Iroquois and 31 ; 31 Street before Columbia Inbound – Iroquois near 28th; Iroquois near 24th; LaVista before Lakeview Ave; Lakeview Ave behind Speedway; Beckman at Surby; Territorial at Grand Blvd; Territorial at Riverside