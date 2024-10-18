If you think back, OnlyFans wasn't necessarily intended to be what it is today. It was initially supposed to be a place where amateur entertainers and professionals could display their talents with a subscription service to grow their reach.

Of course, we all know what OnlyFans evolved into. However, the nature of the sight has made an impact in professional wrestling. Some notable wrestlers used the site to earn some extra income, none more notable than Mandy Sacs, AKA Mandy Rose in the WWE.

Sacs was at the height of her young career with the WWE, a respected NXT Women's Champion. Her side hustle on OnlyFans-esque platform FanTime certainly helped her popularity spike. However, the WWE wasn't comfortable with the arrangement and released her.

Since then, WWE stars have avoided these platforms. But a new arena is now available - though more with the original intent of OnlyFans.

WWE Hall of Famer and Battle Creek native Rob Van Dam and his wife, Katie Forbes - a fellow wrestler and model - have created their own subscription-based platform for wrestlers and their fans called "OnlyWrestlers".

"Everyone’s heard of OnlyFans, so Rob Van Dam and I made a website called Only Wrestlers, and it’s pretty much the same concept," Forbes said. "Wrestlers can post whatever content they want, and fans can interact with us. We're excited to create a space that allows for genuine connections between fans and wrestlers."

The duo also added that OnlyWrestlers will eventually expand into the "Only Wrestlers Association", a wrestling promotion in which fan votes will determine many aspects of the show from matches and championship designs to host cities for events.

Rob Van Dam is in the back end of his legendary in-ring career, but he's certainly staying active in and out of the ring. He is currently signed with AEW and WWE, sells RVDCBD and cannabis paraphernalia, airs a regular podcast, headlines multiple events per year and much more.

So far, OnlyWrestlers appears to be holding true to the original intent of OnlyFans. Still, don't expect Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes to keep spicier content away from the platform. The site can be found here and is clearly in its infant stage.

