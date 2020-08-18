Rockford Teen Missing, May Be In Danger

A 14-year-old teenager from Rockford was last seen getting into a green car with a loud exhaust.

Maya Gabrielle Sippel was last seen leaving her home near South Main Street and East Division in Rockford Monday evening according to Michigan State Police.

Maya was described as being a white female, with black hair and brown eyes. She was 5'01" and weighed 110 pounds. Authorities said the teen was last seen in a sweatshirt and shorts, and could be easily recognized by her dental braces.

Police asked anyone who knows where she is to call 911 or Rockford Department of Public Safety at 616-866-9557.

According to FOX 17, Sippel has gone missing before, on July 14 and April 6.

Police say Sippel was last seen getting into a car with an unknown person. The car is described as a small green car with a loud exhaust.