Here’s Where to Catch the Rocky Horror Picture Show in Kalamazoo

If hearing the words, "It's astounding. Time is fleeting. Madness takes its toll. But listen closely. Not for very much longer. I've got to keep control," makes you instantly want to burst into song about the Time Warp...this is for you.

A few locations in Kalamazoo will be showing The Rocky Horror Picture Show both on screen and on stage towards the end of October. Now, before we get into where and when these showings will be, I feel I need to warn those unfamiliar with the traditions surrounding the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

First, don't be surprised if you see people dressed up. Often, people will dig out their best pair of fishnet stockings and their most fabulous dress to see this film.

Secondly, speaking of clothing don't wear anything that can be damaged by water, rice, or anything else that may be thrown in the theater

Yes, rice is often thrown during the wedding scene, water pistols are used to simulate the rain during rainy scenes, and things like confetti, party poppers, playing cards may be thrown during the show.

People will get up and dance during the Time Warp. You are not required to dance to attend this event

Get our free mobile app

Where to Catch Rocky Horror in Kalamazoo:

The Barn Theater in Augusta will be showing the Rocky Horror Picture Show on their stage over two weekends: October 22nd - 24th and October 29th - 31st. Important note: since this is a stage production ALL PROPS SHOULD BE LEFT AT HOME. The above-mentioned traditions are reserved for on-screen showings of the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

You can find showtimes and purchase tickets here.

The Kalamazoo State Theatre will be showing an 'enhanced' on-screen version of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, October 23rd. The showing will be enhanced with a live shadow cast which means actors will be acting in front of the screen during the movie.

General admission will cost you $12.50. You can buy a prop bag for $10 or upgrade to the VIP package for $40.

The VIP package includes a pre-party with the live shadow cast, early entry, a prop bag, priority seating, a complimentary drink, and the opportunity to compete in a costume contest.

The recommended age for this showing is 16+. You can find all the ticketing information here.

The Strand in Paw Paw is offering three showings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. You can catch it on Friday, October 29th at midnight, Saturday, October 30th at midnight, and on Sunday, October 31st at 8:00 PM.

Looking at their website, it doesn't look like you can purchase tickets online. But, you can find more information about the showings here.

On a Reddit post promoting these shows, someone had a suggestion for those attending screenings that will include props.

They said: If you go, make sure you throw money on the ground with all the other s**t so the underpaid people cleaning up after the show don't hate their life so much.

Fair point.

Whether you decide to enjoy The Rocky Horror Picture Show at any of the above locations or in the comfort of your own home I think we should all take a couple of minutes to enjoy Tim Curry in all his glory as a Sweet Transvestite from Transexual, Transylvania:

10 Spooky Movies With Michigan Ties