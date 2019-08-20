Comic Strip Characters Reside in This Michigan Town

The town of Rodney was founded in Mecosta County in 1879 by the Hood & Gale Lumber Company as a station along the Detroit, Lansing & Northern Railroad in Colfax Township. Later, the railroad became part of the Pere Marquette Railway.

The town is located eight miles east of Big Rapids and was a branch line that headed north to Chippewa Lake.

As with most towns in that area in the 1800’s, it was a lumber and farming town. It didn’t take long for the town to soon have a billiard hall, two churches, general store, the Rodney House Hotel, livestock yards, livery stable, and post office, along with the railroad depot.

By 1918 the population was 200.

And, when the timber depleted and the railroad shut down, Rodney began taking a quiet sleep.

By the way, the town of Rodney is home to the central characters in Jef Mallett's “Frazz” comic strip. Jef was born in Lansing and currently lives in Huntington Woods.

Today it may not be what it once was, but Rodney does have enough establishments there to make a roadtrip there worthwhile. Gas up while you’re there, get some road munchies, and take some pictures.

