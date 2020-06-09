Roger Penske: There Will Be Fans @ Indy 500

Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) owner Roger Penske (pictured above) said in an interview with RACER magazine over the weekend that regardless of when this year's Indianapolis 500 is raced (currently scheduled for August 23rd), there will be fans in the stands to watch "The Greatest Spectacle In Racing."

Here is Penske's quote:

“Trust me, we are going to run it (Indianapolis 500) with fans, We’re on for fans in August and planning on it and we feel good. It’s still almost three months from now and I think we’ll be OK. But we will run it only with fans.”

There has been talk about possibly moving to race to October if IMS is not safe enough to host fans in August. The annual Memorial Day race was postponed until August because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week it was announced that NASCAR's Brickyard 400 at IMS (set for July 4th weekend) will be raced without fans.