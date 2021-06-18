Roof Sit 2021 to Benefit the Inasmuch House in Battle Creek

Our goal is $60,000 to help those in our community who need it most and we can't do it without you!

The 15th annual Roof Sit is well underway! Just like in 2020, things have not gone exactly as planned. Storms moved through at the start but we rallied and now we have a beautiful day. As of Saturday morning, June 19, over $22,000 has been raised. We need your help to meet the goal.

How To Donate

Text 'Haven Angel' to 77977

Give virtually by clicking here.

Call. You can donate via phone by calling 269-788-0988

Stuff the buckets. Find our bucket brigade volunteers in the pink shirts throughout the area to drop your money in the bucket.

We are up on the roof at Sunshine Toyota, 1355 W Dickman Road in Battle Creek until 6 p.m. Friday and will be back out again Saturday until 6:00 p.m. Even if you just have time to run out and grab a bite to eat, you can stop by, donate, then order authentic Mexican tacos from Locos Food Truck who are set up in the parking lot at Sunshine Toyota literally right in front of where we are broadcasting from.

The Haven of Rest's Inasmuch House is a vital service in our community. They are not just helping families in need, they are teaching them how to live productive lives by addressing the underlying issues that have created obstacles. Not only that, they are the only homeless shelter in the area that allows families to stay together.

Inasmuch House serves women and one or two-parent families with children who are experiencing the crisis of homelessness, providing emergency shelter, meals, and services to help families get back on their feet and back into permanent housing.

One of the amazing things that we see each year is those who have benefitted from programs at Haven of Rest and the Inasmuch House stopping by or calling to give back to the programs that changed their lives.