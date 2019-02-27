Rose Street Expansion Promises Boutique Hotel and Shopping

Kalamazoo is getting a face lift in the form of a 6-story boutique hotel on Rose Street. According to a press release from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the historic Rose Street Market building will boast a 113-room hotel with a 107-room extended stay facility, and tons of commercial retail space. $44 million is expected to be invested in this enterprise that will bring more than just storefronts and eateries to our streets; this project will create 75 brand new jobs and make our downtown area bigger and better. No completion date for this project has been announced, but you can bet between this new hotel, the storefront space, and the luxury lofts being built across from the Radisson, our downtown Kalamazoo skyline is going to be very different in the coming years. Change is good, especially if it injects our community with means to continue to grow and thrive.