Round Bread Sandwich Company on a Roll, Opens Third Location

Growing a local franchise is an enormous feat. It's almost as big as the sandwiches they make at Round Bread Sandwich Company, now open on the lakeshore.

Burger Bros brought something new into the burger world when they opened on Kalamazoo's east side in February of 2019. Next, Chris Slocum turned his culinary skills to sandwiches, bringing Round Bread Sandwich Company into existence in October of 2020.

The sub sandwich market was already competitive in Kalamazoo with Subway, Jimmy John's, Penn Station, and Firehouse chains in town, plus regional and local favorites Jersey Giant, Kazoopy's and Wally's Sub. Throw in any number of pizza shops that also make subs, plus other restaurants that have them on the menu and you could have a hoagie from a different restaurant every day for a month.

I love sandwiches. I always have. We've always wanted to do sandwiches. When I lived in Chicago I worked at a sandwich place in the West Loop and I loved everything about it. Always wanted to do something like this. The opportunity came up and it was perfect. -Round Bread Sandwich Company owner Chris Slocum

As the name suggests, it's the round bread that makes Round Bread Sandwich Company unique. First, it's almost as big as your head. (Pro tip: order the half.) Fresh, tasty ingredients are essential and the eatery quickly became a Portage favorite.

Two years after Burger Bros and twelve months after opening the first, Slocum opened a second Round Bread Sandwich Company in Texas Corners. Now, the sub shop has expanded to the lakeshore as a third eatery is now open in South Haven. Next time you head to Lake Michigan, grab lunch from the newest Round Bread Sandwich Company on Williams St, right across from the Idler Riverboat & Dockside on the river in South Haven.

It's great to see a local business thriving and growing. Round Bread is on a roll.

