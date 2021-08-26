Roxie’s: The Touching Story Behind Kalamazoo’s Newest Restaurant

A former employee buying the business is a remarkable story, but the the reason for the name will melt your heart. Get to know Roxie's, a new eatery in Kalamazoo.

It's a little like the TV show Roseanne when they changed Becky's, or the two Darren's on Bewitched. Michelle is out, Roxie is in at the restaurant at 4010 Gull Road.

Steve Walantyn had nearly 20 years of experience in the food service industry when he began working for EMA Enterprises in 2018. Now, just a few years later, Walantyn is taking over the former Michelle's location on Gull Rd, not just as a manager, but as the owner-operator. At Michelle's, he realized he loved the breakfast and lunch corner of the business and set out to learn everything about it from EMA Enterprises CEO Mike Leeuw. Now, with Leeuw's blessing, Michelle's will be leaving the EMA family and opening under a new name and ownership.

Family is at the heart of the best part of this story: how Roxie's Breakfast & Lunch got its name.

After several different name ideas we became stumped. Then out of the blue, my wife said “Why not name it after your mom?” We lost my mom to a very sudden tragedy in June of 2019. It seemed obvious that was the best name for our new restaurant after my Mother who was the true matriarche of the family and an avid lover of food and family being brought together. Not only will she be watching over us and lending a guiding hand, I will also work harder than ever not ever wanting to let her down. -Roxie's Breakfast & Lunch on Facebook

Remodeling is currently underway, although they plan on keeping the same family atmosphere. Some menu favorites will remain, but Roxie's will also offer more vegan entrees, and locally sourced items, along with clean dining options. You may see them get a little more creative with the menu. The grand opening of Roxie's is Tuesday, August 31st and they will be open daily 7am- 2pm.

EMA Enterprises still owns and operates 4 Michelle's restaurants in Kalamazoo, Mattawan, Vicksburg and Portage, Liz's Parkview Cafe in Richland, plus a robust catering business.

Roxie's Breakfast & Lunch Michelle has moved out and Roxie is moving in at 4010 Gull Rd. See Kalamazoo's newest family restaurant and get the touching story of family that makes the name.

Get our free mobile app

Kalamazoo Restaurant For Sale For years, Theo & Stacy's served up gyros, grape leaves and family memories at 4311 S Westnedge Ave in Kalamazoo. The restaurant is still for sale and could be yours.