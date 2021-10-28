Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Flies Into Grand Rapids

You know Dasher and Dancer. And Prancer and Vixen. Comet and Cupid. And Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall, The most famous reindeer of all?

Get our free mobile app

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is flying into Grand Rapids. You're favorite holiday special is coming live on stage from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special. The original TV special occurred on December 6, 1964 at 5:30pm.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical returns to DeVos Performance Hall on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 7:00PM.

Tickets are currently on sale. Tickets may be purchased at the box office or on-line at Ticketmaster.com.

Following six successful years of touring and more than 600 performances, Rudolph has a holly jolly cast of iconic characters including Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the Abominable Snow Monster will return to help Santa save Christmas.

Here are some fun facts about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer:

Sam the Snowman’s pocket watch never changes time throughout the show. It always reads 2 o’clock.

Yukon Cornelius discovers the peppermint mine on his third prospecting attempt.

All of the human characters in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer have 4 fingers. It seems 4 was the magic number.

Yukon Cornelius’s sled is pulled by a Poodle, a Cocker Spaniel, a Saint Bernard, a Dachshund and a Collie.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer features 7 original songs that were written for the TV special.

Rudolph’s red nose was originally created using a 12v light bulb painted red.

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” has been recorded by Bing Crosby, The Jackson 5, The Wiggles, The California Raisins, Alvin and the Chipmunks and The Simpsons, to name a few.

There are 20 bells that make up Donner’s jingle bells.

Hermey is the only elf without pointed ears.

There are 30 teeth in the Abominable Snow Monster’s mouth.

Gene Autry was 41 years old when his single for “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” first hit the charts.

There are 42 creatures featured in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: 1 Abominable Snow Monster, 1 fish, 2 rabbits, 2 raccoons, 2 owls, 2 squirrels, 3 birds, 3 polar bears, 3 seals, 5 dogs and 18 reindeer.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer holds the record as the longest-running Christmas television special.

Rudolph’s name is mentioned 48 times in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.