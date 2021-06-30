Rules for Fireworks Use This Weekend In Michigan

It’s the 4th of July this weekend and here in America Fireworks are a traditional celebration. As of yesterday June 29, Michigan residents are permitted to shoot off their fireworks to celebrate the holiday. These laws were updated in 2018. Legally you may shoot off your fireworks up until 11:45pm each evening until July 4th, at which time local rules come into effect.

All consumer grade fireworks must be ignited from personal property only. It is illegal to set off fireworks on public property, school or church property, or on someone else's property without their permission. And if you happen to be consuming alcohol or drugs, it’s illegal to ignite fireworks.

In most cases our local communities have discretion over regulating how many days are allowed for fireworks, other than the 4th of July, Labor Day, New Years Eve and Memorial Day. On those days the state sets the rules.

If your local government does not have fireworks ordinances, the state says fireworks are allowed all year. Be sure and check with your local community for the fireworks laws they have in effect.

Keep in mind if you don’t follow these rules and use fireworks beyond the dates and times determined by Michigan law, it could cost you up to $1000 in civil fines for every violation.

The state recommends all fireworks users follow the below rules:

ALWAYS:

Follow the manufacturer’s directions.

Have an adult supervise fireworks activities, including sparklers.

Light fireworks one at a time, then immediately back away to a safe distance.

Keep people and pets out of range before lighting fireworks.

Light fireworks outdoors on a driveway or other paved surface at least 25 feet away from houses and highly flammable materials such as dry grass or mulch.

Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

Douse spent fireworks in a bucket of water before discarding them.

Now you know the rules concerning fireworks safety in Michigan. Have a safe and fun 4th of July.

