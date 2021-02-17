His full name is Rush Hudson Limbaugh III, born on January 12, 1951, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Simply stated Rush became radio and radio was Rush. Decades ago AM radio was about to implode on itself until one day in 1988 a man by the name of Rush Limbaugh started his show. A show that came to dominate radio and especially talk radio until the day he died Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Even those who dislike or hated Rush’s opinions have to agree that the man became synonymies with radio.

Rush succumbed to lung cancer, cancer he has been battling for about a year.

I was listening to the beginning of his show today as I had just ended my show. I then heard his wife Kathryn started Rush’s show and knew that he must have passed away. She did announce his passing on his radio show letting us know he died earlier this morning.

She stated:

“Rush will forever be the greatest of all time”

You might remember that back in October, of 2020 stated on his show:

“You know, I wake up every day and thank God that I did. I go to bed every night praying I’m gonna wake up. I don’t know how many of you do that, those of you who are not sick, those of you who are not facing something like I and countless other millions are.”

Last year President Trump awarded Rush with the Medal of Freedom during his State of the Union address

I owe a lot to Rush for where I am today. I took a leap of faith and left the business world to create my own talk radio show. A radio talk show where I attempt to educated and inform people every day about the issues that affect their lives, just as Rush did.

Rush, I hope you took your golden EIB microphone with you to that larger audience in heaven.

Rest In Pease, Maha Rushie, and thank you for all the lessons you have given to us over the years.

