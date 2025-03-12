Professional wrestling is as popular as it's ever been this side of 2002. Of course, with WrestleMania season in full swing, everyone with a hint of wrestling fandom is paying close attention to the storylines unraveling week after week in the build-up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas on April 19-20.

This year, you might hear about one of the competitors looking to extend her undefeated streak at WrestleMania, Bianca Belair. Belair is technically 4-0 at WrestleMania, the longest active undefeated streak at the event.

There is an outlier to her claim since she didn't win a battle royal she participated in at WrestleMania 34. In any event, WWE recognizes her streak and acknowledges it in the current storyline. For what it's worth, she is undefeated in one-fall matches, including two championship wins and a title defense.

Still, her record is tied with a WWE Hall of Famer from here in Michigan, who is also 4-0 at the event.

Rob Van Dam, from Battle Creek, still holds a share of the longest active undefeated streak at WrestleMania despite not performing at the event since WrestleMania 23, held at Ford Field in Detroit.

RVD won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania X8 from William Regal. At WrestleMania XX, Van Dam and his partner Booker T won a fatal four-way to retain their World Tag Team Championships. Then, at WrestleMania 22, Van Dam won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which eventually led to his first and only run with the WWE Championship. His final appearance at WrestleMania saw him team up with the ECW Originals alongside Sabu, Sandman, and Tommy Dreamer, who defeated The New Breed, which consisted of Elijah Burke, Kevin Thorn, Marcus Cor Von, and Matt Striker.

Despite working for the company in a few instances since WrestleMania 23, Van Dam hasn't appeared at any WrestleMania outside of his Hall of Fame induction at WrestleMania 37.

Rob Van Dam's claim to the longest active streak would be snuffed out if Bianca Belair wins her Women's World Championship match against Iyo Sky (and likely Rhea Ripley) at WrestleMania 41.

But, of course, if Belair ever loses at WrestleMania in the coming years, the accolade will go right back to Van Dam. No active WWE superstar has a winning streak longer than one match at the moment, so RVD could enjoy this record for years to come - unless Belair goes on an Undertaker-esque run.

Then again, Rob Van Dam is still putting on great matches in other companies and is still friendly with the WWE. Maybe the local legend will get to compete at WrestleMania one more time to extend his streak.

