Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup Postponed

The PGA of America and the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday that the 2020 Ryder Cup Matches, and the 2021 Presidents Cup Matches will be delayed a year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 43rd Ryder Cup (trophy pictured above, between golfers from the USA and Europe) had been scheduled for this September at Whistling Straits CC in Kohler, Wisconsin. It will now be played next fall in Wisconsin.

As for the 14th Presidents Cup (trophy pictured above, featuring golfers from the USA and the rest of the world outside Europe), those matches will be played at Quail Hollow CC in North Carolina in the fall of 2022.

This is the first time that both sets of matches have been postponed since 2001, when the 9/11 tragedy moved everything back a year then.

The European Tour has also announced that the qualifying for the European Team has been frozen until Janauary of 2021.