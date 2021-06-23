A 13-year-old Saginaw boy has died and investigators from the Centers for Disease Control are investigating to find out if there is a possible link to the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Saginaw County Health Department, the boy died on Thursday (6/17) just three days after receiving his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials did not specify to Flint's WJRT-TV whether the teen had received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Because the boy's death occurred just days after receiving the vaccine, a red flag was raised with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. After an examination was performed by a local medical examiner, those findings were sent to the state health department and filed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

The Saginaw Health Department and the local medical examiner did not make it clear whether or not the boy had any underlying medical conditions that may have contributed to his death.

The Centers for Disease Control is now investigating whether the boy's death was related to the COVID-19 vaccine. It is unclear how long it will take for the CDC to issue its findings.

This is an ongoing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

