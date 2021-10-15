Saginaw Firefighter Rescues Cat From Drain, Decides To Keep It

It was love at first sight for City of Saginaw firefighter Brandon Mulvaney after he pulled the wet cat from its watery mess.

A Michigan firefighter has adopted a stray cat that he rescued while on the job a few weeks earlier.

Saginaw firefighters were called to assist in rescuing a kitten that was caught in a drain pipe. Brandon Mulvaney was among the crew brought in that night.

"We were able to figure out that there was a very small kitten trapped below ground,” recalls Mulvaney to Newsweek magazine. “[It was] running back and forth between a main drain and a curb style storm drain."

Mulvaney descended seven feet below ground through a manhole and crawled through a pipe for 10 feet until he reached a smaller pipe where the kitten was stuck.

"After a few minutes of waiting and calling for the cat, it peeked out of the pipe and I grabbed it and carried it out,” says Mulvaney.

“At that moment I knew I wanted the kitten because it came right to me." He named him Huntley, because he was rescued at the intersection of Huntley and Bridgeton roads.

After a few weeks at the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Center and being cleared by a veterinarian, Huntley was ready to be adopted and Mulvaney and his family were ready to adopt.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" campaign picked up the tab for the adoption. Huntley is settling into his new forever home with the Mulvaneys and they’re really enjoying the time with their new pet. "He is such a blast and a love bug."