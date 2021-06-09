Update: FOUND! Woman Missing From Kalamazoo Was Located

Update: The search efforts for a missing Kalamazoo woman were successful. She was located and is safe.

Read the original story below

Tracking dogs are being brought in to help search for a missing Kalamazoo woman.

32-year-old Sanita Magnuson has been missing since Monday, June 7th where she was seen leaving her Kalamazoo home on surveillance footage. Sanita left without her phone and car at about 1:22 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021.

Friends and family are concerned about Sanita and say she had been acting strangely before disappearing and they are worried she may have met with foul play.

Sanita is described as a 32-year-old Latvian female, standing 5 feet and 5 inches to 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 to 110 pounds, with brownish red hair, and blue eyes. Sanita a full tattoo sleeve on her right arm, family names tattooed on her right rib cage, and two other tattoos on her back.

A search effort is being organized to try and track Sanita using trained tracking bloodhounds.

Anyone with information on Sanita's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911. Reference Case #21-00001891

Courtesy of the family of Sanita Magnuson

