Sanitary Sewer Work Coming To Urbandale Intersection

A couple of weeks of work will bring some traffic disruption to an intersection in Urbandale.

The City of Battle Creek says that sanitary sewer maintenance will start on Monday at the intersection of Jackson St. and Bedford Rd; contract workers from Insituform Technologies will work 24/7 at the intersection on the sanitary sewer, and if the weather cooperates the work should be finished by Monday, March 2.

The City says that disruption should be minimal and streets will remain open, although temporary lane closures could happen.